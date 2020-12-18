Uber offers free rides for people to go get COVID-19 vaccination

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Uber will offer people free and discounted rides if their destination is a COVID-19 vaccination.

The ride-share company says it’s all in an effort to ensure people get vaccinated, especially those who face challenges with transportation.

Uber is offering 10 million free or discounted rides to and from their destination for the COVID-19 shot.

The effort is a partnership with the National Urban League, the Morehouse School of Medicine and the National Action Network.

Uber says the organizations are all tied to communities of color that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

A date for when the offer will begin rolling out hasn’t been announced.