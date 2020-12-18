Orange County paramedics undergo training to administer COVID-19 vaccine

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County officials are preparing to start administering doses of coronavirus vaccines.

The county’s top health officer Dr. Raul Pino announced the vaccine distribution plan during a COVID-19 update on Thursday.

“Our vaccination is going to take place at the Orange Convention Center,” Dr. Pino said.

Dr. Pino said the Florida Department of Health has called upon paramedics to help vaccinate the public after the FDA’s emergency approval of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“We stand ready together with the county to help when asked,” he said.

The county shared a video on social media that shows paramedics and support staff undergoing vaccine training. County officials said the Department of Health has trained and certified nearly 50 paramedics across the county in preparation for the vaccine.

“We have established a number of classes and sessions to train all the EMS providers. We are doing two classes a day as we go into mass vaccination we’ll need to use more than one site,” Dr. Pino said.

As the logistical dance of details takes shape Dr. Pino said the county can expect to receive a shipment next week.

“We are scheduled to receive about 16,000 vaccines between the 22nd and 24th,” he said.

He said the plan and order of who will be vaccinated will still be followed.

Frontline workers will be first in line, followed by residents and staff in assisted living facilities and nursing homes. Dr. Pino said the next priority group will be emergency workers, law enforcement, and health department workers.