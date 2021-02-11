Lynx offers seniors with appointments a ride to Orange County Convention Center vaccine site

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Seniors needing a ride to their vaccine appointment at the Orange County Convention Center can ride for free with Lynx.

Anyone in Orange, Osceola or Seminole with a vaccine appointment can call 311 to schedule a pickup, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said Thursday during a coronavirus update.

Anyone who lives outside can reach 311 by calling 407-836-3111.

Deming said 311 will coordinated with the Office of Emergency Management to arrange the ride.

However, seniors need to call at least 48 hours before the need a ride.

“When a ride is scheduled you’ll get a ride from home to the Convention Center,” Demings said where a “Lynx driver will wait with the senior for entire process then take them home.”

Masks must be worn the entire time.

People who call need to be able to show they have an appointment. Family members or caregivers can also ride along, Demings said.

The program is for the Convention Center vaccine site only.

“Transit and transportation is all about providing opportunities to those who need to get around, and moving thousands of people each and every day is what we do, Lynx CEO Jim E. Harrison said in a news release. “Nothing makes us happier than removing mobility hurdles by providing trips to those who need to get around and, in this case, access to the vaccine, a key component in crushing COVID-19.”