Speed increasing for part of State Road 408 in Orange County

Part of SR 408 in Orange County will see an increased speed limit to 60 mph.

Drivers will soon be able to hit the gas pedal a little more along a portion of State Road 408 in Orange County.

During a meeting Thursday, Central Florida Expressway Authority board members voted unanimously to increase the speed limit from 55 to 60 mph along State Road 408, between Kirkman Road and Chickasaw Trail.

Along 408 in Orange County, drivers go from a 65 mph speed limit to 55 in both directions. During a presentation, an engineer said a traffic study shows an increase in crashes in the slower portion of the road. The engineers proposed a five miles per hour speed increase.

“You’re trying to make it where you have everyone driving at more consistent speeds, so you don’t have all the lane changes and ins and outs,” said Will Hawthorne, PE, Director of Engineering.

Results of the study also show 85% of drivers along State Road 408 travel between 66 and 78 miles per hour.

But is it enough? Orlando drivers are split.

“It’s always a train wreck, I got there before work and after work. If they change the speed limit, I think people will drive the same regardless,” said Kris Diaz. “I am split on whether it will help or not. When I’m on 408, I’m on cruise-control so speed isn’t an issue with me.”

“That’s my complaint. People drive crazy. Speed doesn’t kill, crazy driving kills. They really should bump the speed up to 70 miles per hour,” said Philip Ottey.

During a meeting Thursday, board member Curt Smith argued the speed needs to be bumped up even more.

“We have to look at 70 or 65, to me, 65 makes more sense,” said Smith.

Engineers said State Road 408 is nearly 50 years old, and that increasing the speed limit even more would require costly construction and changes to the roadway.

With the board’s approval of the speed limit change, 55 new signs will be created costing about $125,000.

It could take three to four months before they can get all the new signage installed along State Road 408 and before the speed limit officially changes.