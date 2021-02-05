’I’ve lost absolutely everything:’ Orlando mother works to rebuild after fire destroys home

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando family is working to rebuild their lives after losing their Sanoma Village home in a fire last week.

They didn’t have renter’s insurance, but the American Red Cross was able to help fund their stay at an extended stay hotel in Altamonte Springs for a few days.

“The only thing to my name are the clothes I wore to work that day. I’ve lost absolutely everything,” Sharrice Abney said.

Abney was at work when she received the devastating call from a friend.

“As soon as I pick up, it’s a video call with smoke. I wasn’t understanding what I was seeing. Then they said, ‘That’s your house,’” Abney said.

Her home and everything in it was destroyed in the flames. Thankfully, Abney’s mother and two daughters made it out unharmed.

Abney’s daughters, 5-year-old Kennedy and 4-year-old London are now living in a hotel room with Abney and her mother, who recently underwent surgery to amputate her leg.

“All of us in one room, it’s hectic to say the least. We’re all still very emotional,” Abney said.

Abney’s mom is wheelchair-bound and without medicine and equipment she desperately needs for her recovery.

“She lost her hospital bed, power chair, wheelchair and walker. My kids lost all of their clothes. We lost everything. Everything we worked so hard for in six years with this house,” Abney said.

Abney said she is staying strong for her family. She created a GoFundMe account to raise money and start rebuilding their lives.

“The one thing I didn’t want to do is fall apart. From tragedy comes triumph. I hit the ground running,” Abney said.

She said she just got approved to move into a new rental home, but still needs help filling the home with things she and her family need.

Firefighters have not yet determined the cause of the fire.