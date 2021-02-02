43ºF

Ad

Local News

1 dead in Volusia mobile home fire

Blaze destroys home at Terra Mar Village near Edgewater

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Volusia County, fatal fire, Terra Mar Village

EDGEWATER, Fla. – One person was killed early Tuesday in a mobile home fire in Volusia County, authorities said.

Volusia Fire Rescue said the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. at the Terra Mar Village on Ash Street off U.S. 1 near Edgewater.

Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed by flames when they arrived. They extinguished the fire and discovered a body inside the charred home, according to fire officials.

No information about the victim has been released.

Fire officials said the home collapsed on itself and is unlivable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One neighboring mobile home sustained slight damage from the fire, officials said.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: