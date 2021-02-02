1 dead in Volusia mobile home fire

EDGEWATER, Fla. – One person was killed early Tuesday in a mobile home fire in Volusia County, authorities said.

Volusia Fire Rescue said the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. at the Terra Mar Village on Ash Street off U.S. 1 near Edgewater.

Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed by flames when they arrived. They extinguished the fire and discovered a body inside the charred home, according to fire officials.

No information about the victim has been released.

Volusia County fire crews found one person dead after extinguishing a mobile home fire near Edgewater. I’ll tell you what we know live on @news6wkmg at 6 and 6:30. pic.twitter.com/16yq6PxI6X — Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) February 2, 2021

Fire officials said the home collapsed on itself and is unlivable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One neighboring mobile home sustained slight damage from the fire, officials said.