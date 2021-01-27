1 hospitalized after fire engulfs Belleview mechanic shop

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A mechanic shop in Marion County is covered in ashes after an intense fire broke out Wednesday morning.

Marion County Fire Rescue was dispatched around 6:46 a.m. to a shop in Belleview.

As firefighters arrived at the area on SE Highway 484, crews got word of a 911 call reporting someone screaming for help from the building.

Photos from the scene show the building was engulfed in flames as crews battled the fire. MCFR said the roof of the building collapsed as paramedics rushed a patient to the hospital as a trauma alert.

MCFR called for reinforcements to beat back the flames, with more than a dozen units responding from nearby towns.

Firefighters said they were able to get the flames under control by 7:22 a.m. After searching the building, they said no other victims were found.

Crews said they don’t know what sparked the flames. The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.