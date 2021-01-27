3 die in Florida when speeding car hits guardrail, flips

HUDSON, Fla. – Three people died Tuesday night when a speeding car struck a guardrail, causing it to overturn, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The triple fatal crash was reported in Hudson, which is in Pasco County.

The 26-year-old driver lost control of the car around 9:30 p.m. and was trapped inside when it caught fire, trooper said in a news release.

Two passengers, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were ejected from the car. Troopers said the passengers were not wearing seatbelts.

All three victims died at the scene.

The names of the victims were not released by the FHP.