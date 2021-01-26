Polk County paramedic allowed fire captain to take COVID-19 vaccines, sheriff says

Boxes of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are pictured in a fridge at a vaccination center in Le Cannet, southern France, Thursday Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County paramedic is accused of stealing the highly sought-after coronavirus vaccine vials, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to the sheriff’s office, a paramedic was arrested and accused of allowing three vials of the Moderna vaccine in his care to be taken by a supervisor and then falsifying documents to cover up the theft.

Joshua Colon, 31, told detectives he was directed to do so by his supervisor, a 17-year veteran fire captain who is expected to be arrested as well later on Tuesday.

The sheriff, along with Polk County Fire Chief Robert Weech described Tuesday during a news conference how authorities learned of the missing doses.

The captain is still employed with Polk County but that could change soon after he arrived back in town and is arrested, according to Weech. Cologne resigned from the department Monday.

The vaccines that sat in a car for two weeks and were no longer viable when they were recovered.

This isn’t the first reported theft of the coveted vaccine in Florida.

Two vials of the vaccine disappeared from a mental health hospital in Chattahoochee earlier this month, according to CBS station WCTV. Chattahoochee Police told WCTV the vials were worth $5,000 a piece and taken from the hospital’s medical storage unit.

Both Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are temperature sensitive.

Moderna vials should be stored between -13 and 5 degrees F before they are used or between 36 and 46 degrees up to 30 days prior to first use. Stealing vials would also require proper refrigeration equipment to prevent the drug from going to waste.