Man shot at ex’s boyfriend at least 94 times, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man fired a gun at least 94 time while targeting his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend during a drive-by shooting Saturday night, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Records show the shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the area of South Kirkland Boulevard and Ivey Lane.

As a sergeant was pulling up to the scene, a woman in a silver Chevrolet Malibu told her the victim had already driven himself to Orlando Regional Medical Center, authorities said.

Police conducted a traffic stop to get more information and the woman said Vincent Lee Howard Jr., the father of her 3-year-old child, had gotten upset at the woman and her current boyfriend, according to the affidavit.

The woman claimed Howard was jealous of his ex’s relationship, even though she and Howard are broken up and Howard is married.

Howard, his ex, and her current boyfriend were all on the phone yelling at each other before the shooting and Howard made a threat toward the other man, records show.

About 10 minutes after that call, police said Howard drove his wife’s black Mercedes to the man’s home and fired at least 94 shots, based on the number of shell casings found at the scene.

The man was outside at the time and had to duck into a shrub for cover but was still shot in his left buttock, according to the report.

No one else was shot, although one woman hit her head as she fell to the ground to protect herself from the oncoming bullets. That woman’s boyfriend said he saw a man who had his face covered hanging out of the sunroof of a black Mercedes while firing a gun, records show. He said there were two other people in the Mercedes as well.

Multiple homes and at least one vehicle were damaged during the gunfire.

Police said they were able to quickly identify Howard as a suspect and determine his address based on the vehicle registration information for his wife’s Mercedes. When officers arrived at his home, they said a shooting had just taken place but no one was injured.

Howard was located near his home a short time later, records show. Police said he was in a white Nissan with two other people.

He’s facing charges of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, shooting from a vehicle, driving a vehicle from which shots were fired, shooting at a building, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a violent career criminal, criminal mischief and unlawful discharge of a weapon.