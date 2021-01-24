1 woman, 2 children hurt in Pine Hills shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – One woman and two girls are being treated for gunshot wounds Sunday after a shooting in Orlando’s Pine Hills neighborhood, according to authorities.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 1500 block of Ridge Pointe Drive around 9:07 a.m. Deputies found the three victims and said they had been shot.

Authorities say it is a domestic incident with deputies searching for the known shooter.

OCSO said all three victims were taken to local hospitals but did not mention their conditions.