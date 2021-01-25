Titusville man suspected of killing mother, choking neighbor

A 33-year-old Titusville man suspected of killing his mother during a dispute -- the ninth case of homicide for the Space Coast since Christmas Eve -- is being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex.

Scott Alan Main was arrested Sunday by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and armed burglary of a dwelling with a battery, court records show.

Sheriff’s investigators said Main battered his mother at a home on La Grange Road north of Titusville. Deputies were called to the home following a 911 call. Deputies arrived and found 63-year-old Cheryl Robertson dead at the scene, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Deputies determined that a domestic dispute had taken place, leading Main to attack his mother. At one point, after also threatening others in the home, Main went for a walk. Deputies determined that he had also broken into a nearby home and choked a neighbor, telling him that he was responsible for what happened to Robertson, reports show.

No motive was given by deputy for the attack.

It is the sixth reported homicide to take place in Brevard County since Jan. 1 and the ninth to take place on the Space Coast since Dec. 24. It is also the second deadly domestic dispute involving a parent and adult child this year. In Melbourne, a mother fatally shot her adult son following a struggle Jan. 16. No charges have been filed in that case.

An investigation into the homicide involving Main is ongoing.

Main appeared in court Sunday to face the charges. A public defender was appointed for Main, court records show.

A court hearing for Main has been scheduled for March 11 at the Titusville Historic Court House.