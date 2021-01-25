Coast Guard searches for Merritt Island-bound plane that crashed in ocean

FILE PHOTO: The crew of a Coast Guard Air Station San Diego-based MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter lowers a trail line while approaching a Coast Guard Station San Diego 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew during training off the coast of San Diego, Tuesday, July 31, 2012. The helicopter crew lowered a rescue basket to the boat crew once they had control of the trail line. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Connie Terrell.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – The United States Coast Guard continued to search early Monday for a small plane that reportedly crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off of the South Florida coast.

Petty Officer Jose Hernandez told news outlets that the agency received a call around 8 p.m. Sunday regarding the Piper PA-28 Cherokee plane.

“The person who called in the report said the plane was sinking. But so far, we have not found the plane,” Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a public affairs officer with the U.S. Coast Guard 7th District Southeast office in Miami told news outlets.

The plane was flying from Palm Beach County Park Airport to Merritt Island Airport, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north, officials said.

It was not known how many people were on board the four-seater plane.

A Coast Guard helicopter, cutter and small boat were searching the water for the wreckage or any survivors.

No additional updates were available early Monday.