Victim found fatally shot in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say they found a person dead from a gunshot Tuesday morning.
The victim was found on Pleasant Valley Court at about 7:50 a.m. and was already dead by the time officers arrived.
Police said a crime scene was established and an investigation is in its early stages.
No further details were immediately available.
