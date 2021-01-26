Victim found fatally shot in Orlando, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Miami Dade

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say they found a person dead from a gunshot Tuesday morning.

The victim was found on Pleasant Valley Court at about 7:50 a.m. and was already dead by the time officers arrived.

[TRENDING: Great white shark bites boat in Florida | Orange County deputy’s TikTok videos under investigation | Governor touts vaccine rollout]

Police said a crime scene was established and an investigation is in its early stages.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.