Shooting at Melbourne apartment complex leaves 1 dead, officers say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Authorities in Melbourne are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found dead inside an apartment.

According to a news release, Melbourne police officers responded to Parkway Place Apartments. During their investigation, they found Rashod Harris inside one of the apartments.

Investigators said Harris appeared to have been fatally shot.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case are encouraged to contact the lead detective for the shooting at 321-608-6457.

Tipsters can also contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.