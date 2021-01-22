Sanford man facing murder charges connected to double fatal shooting in Orlando

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A Sanford man is facing murder charges connected to a double fatal shooting in Orlando on Jan. 12.

Two people were killed and another person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting on the 1900 block of Americana Boulevard, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Telly Engram, 21, is facing two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm charge.

[TRENDING: What to know about Biden’s COVID-19 strategy | 2021 Bike Week will happen| Florida no longer releasing overdue vaccine numbers]

The sheriff’s office said around 2 p.m. Jan. 12 deputies were initially responding to a shooting call.

Investigators said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies said one of the men died from his injuries at the scene and the other victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The man previously listed in critical condition has survived his injuries.

A third man was dropped off at a local hospital by a personal vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man dropped off by a personal vehicle has died from his injuries, investigators said.

The people in the car did not provide first responders information concerning the nature of his injuries, according to court records.

The two men who died from their injuries were identified as Melvin Deloney, 40, and Lashon Carden, 20.

Deputies said they were able to identify the vehicle that dropped off the third man.

Authorities said investigators followed it from the ground and by air into Seminole County.

Authorities were able to detain two people on Ronald Reagan Boulevard in the area of U.S. 17-92 in Lake Mary.

Investigators made it clear this was not a vehicle pursuit or a chase.

Two people have been detained in Lake Mary for a double fatal shooting on the 1900 block of Americana Boulevard in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. (WKMG)

Court records show there was evidence of forced entry to the apartment on American Boulevard and there was a possible bullet hole in the front door and the rear slider was shattered.

Investigators found two guns in the apartment and evidence of drug sales.

A 911 caller told a dispatcher he heard about eight gunshots and he was able to get the license plate of the car leaving the scene.

The license plate came back to a rental car from Hertz.

Hertz was able to help investigators locate the car in Seminole County.

This is where investigators detained Sheldon Richards and Engram.

Richards said he ran to the original scene after he heard someone yelling for help.

He said he realized he knew Engram from social media and he noticed there was another man in the car who was bleeding.

Richards said he got in the vehicle and they made their way to a local hospital to drop off the man who was bleeding.

Richards is facing a violation of probation charge after investigators found marijuana and driving while knowingly not having a driver’s license.