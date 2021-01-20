50ºF

Will Bike Week be canceled?

Businesses plan new safety measures if Daytona Beach event takes place

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – It’s a tradition in Volusia County, but Bike Week could be canceled due to rising concerns over the coronavirus.

The event is known for drawing in tens of thousands of bikers every year. City leaders in Daytona Beach, however, are expected to decide Wednesday if this year’s events will continue as planned.

The final days of Bike Week 2020 were called off after cases of COVID-19 spread rapidly across the country.

This year, businesses have included safety precautions, like mask-wearing and social distancing.

Some commissioners have expressed serious concerns about the event after a recent uptick in cases.

Florida’s total coronavirus cases have climbed to over 1.5 million.

