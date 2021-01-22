Man dead, woman critically injured in Orange County shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was critically wounded Thursday night in a double shooting in Orange County, according to deputies.

The shooting was reported around 7:25 p.m. at the Highpoint Club Apartments off Rouse Road between Colonial Drive and State Road 408.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the apartments and found the man and woman, both of whom were suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

The woman, in her 20s, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to deputies.

No other details have been released, but sheriff’s officials said detectives are not searching for anyone in connection to the shooting.