Orlando firefighters responding to heavy fire in Rosemont

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to a blaze at an apartment building in the Rosemont area Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported after 1 p.m. at 4962 Sanoma Village.

Orlando Fire Department officials said fire was out by 2:20 p.m. One patient was being treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Sky 6 was above the scene where four fire trucks and crews are working the fire. Firefighters could be seen running into the building.

