2003 Buccaneers Super Bowl ring up for auction to support Boys & Girls Clubs

It’s the real deal. The 14-carat gold ring containing more than 50 diamonds is an authentic Super Bowl XXXVII ring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers players received after beating the Oakland Raiders in 2003.

The ring was donated to The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida from Red Lobster, a corporate sponsor of Super Bowl 37.

Nearly two decades later, the Bucs are celebrating another championship win.

“With the excitement around the Super Bowl and the hometown team winning the game, we figured it would create a lot of interest for the ring,” Gary Cain, CEO, and president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida.

The ring is now up for charity auction on eBay.

The bidding starts at $14,000.

The winning bidder not only gets the shiny piece of history, but the money will go straight to programs and resources that help build academic success, healthy lifestyles and great futures for nearly 14,000 at-risk youth throughout Central Florida.

“Our staff has been on the front lines since early June of last year and so we want to get beyond that. We know that great things are possible and we have to do all we can right now for the children that need us,” Cain said.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida has gone beyond their usual services, providing assistance to kids and their families struggling due to the pandemic. They’ve helped feed families and provide financial assistance to help cover utilities and rent.

“I’m concerned with the pandemic and its impact on children. That it’s going to be a dramatic hit to the future, and we have to do all we can to invest in the kids now so we can make sure we have a brighter future,” said Cain.

Cain hopes the Super Bowl ring will help raise money the organization desperately needs to support its members through this difficult time.

The bidding for the Super Bowl ring ends at 3 p.m. on Feb. 9.