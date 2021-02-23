Lynx offers rides to Osceola vaccination site for seniors with appointments

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Lynx will offer free transportation to the Osceola County vaccine site at Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos Church for seniors and those who qualify for the COVID-19 shots.

Residents can call 407-742-0000 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to coordinated a ride to the vaccine site.

The transportation service will need 48 hours notice. Rides for Saturday or Monday appointments must be made by Thursday at the latest, according to county officials.

Seniors must be able to provide proof of a valid vaccine appointment.

Once a ride is scheduled, a Lynx driver will pick up the rider and wait in the vehicle line at the vaccine site throughout the process before taking the client home.

Masks must be worn at all times. A family member or caregiver may also ride along.

ACCESS LYNX clients can also make a reservation by calling the customer service center at (407) 423-8747 and selecting option No. 4.

“Leveraging LYNX’s expertise and resources to fill this gap was a really practical answer to a troubling issue,” Osceola County Commissioner Viviana Janer said. “I’m glad that LYNX is always ready to pitch in and help those in our community who depend on alternative forms of transportation as a lifeline to key services.”

Residents in Osceola, Orange and Seminole counties can also call 311 to get a ride to the Orange County Convention Center vaccine site.