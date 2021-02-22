Florida doctor faces hate crime charge in social distancing attack at Publix, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – A South Florida anesthesiologist is facing a hate crime charge, as well as other charges, after she attacked a Hispanic man who asked her to maintain social distancing inside a Publix, authorities said.

According to her arrest report, the incident occurred Jan. 20 at the Publix at 155 E. Second Ave. in Hialeah, News 6 partner Local 10 reports.

Police said the victim was checking out when Dr. Jennifer Susan Wright, 58, of Miami Springs, began setting down her groceries.

Authorities said the victim first asked Wright in Spanish to keep a proper distance from her, but she ignored him so he repeated the request in English.

According to the arrest report, the man was then loading his groceries in his car when Wright came up behind him in the parking lot and then got within 1 foot of his face.

The victim told officers that he asked Wright again to not be so close to him, which enraged her.

Below are some of the comments Wright made to the victim, according to the arrest report:

“You (expletive) (racial slur).”

“You piece of (expletive).”

“We should have gotten rid of you when we could.”

“We should have burned you all.”

“This is not going to be your Biden’s America. This is my America.”

“This is my country, and we are going to get rid of every single one of you.”

According to the arrest report, Wright also scratched the victim’s car with her keys as the victim repeatedly told her to stay away from his vehicle.

She also stabbed the car with her keys while telling the victim that he needed to go back to his country, the report stated.

Police said Wright caused $567.64 worth of damage to the trunk of the victim’s car and the rear passenger-side door.

According to the arrest report, the incident didn’t stop there and Wright punched the victim in the face as he took out his phone to call 911.

Police said she also stomped on the phone after it fell to the ground in an attempt to prevent the victim from calling authorities.

Police said she then fled in a green Jeep Wrangler.

She was taken into custody Friday on charges of battery with prejudice, tampering with a victim and criminal mischief.

She has since been released on bond.

According to doctor.webmd.com, Wright is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.

The Miami Herald reported that Wright is known in her neighborhood as a “fervent Trump supporter,” who during the Halloween season “erected a sinister-looking mannequin made to look like Joe Biden, with a sign that read ‘Expose the Biden Crime Family.’”

She also expressed her views on her Facebook page through various posts and memes, including one post that read, “It’s Okay To Be White.” Her Facebook page appears to have been taken down following her arrest.

