1 injured when car flies off I-4 and crashes onto Kaley Street near downtown Orlando

I-4 east reopens in area; victim taken to hospital

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A car flies off I-4 and lands on its roof on Kaley Street.
ORLANDO, Fla. – A car drove off Interstate 4 and landed on its roof on Kaley Street, prompting police to close the interstate near downtown Orlando.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. Monday on I-4 east, which was closed at Kaley Street. Two lanes were reopened about 30 minutes later. Eastbound on-ramps at Michigan Avenue were also reopened.

Orlando police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert patient.

“The vehicle appears to have left I-4, crashing down on Kaley,” News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve said earlier.

Orange Avenue can be used as an alternate route.

No other details about the crash have been released.

