1 injured when car flies off I-4 and crashes onto Kaley Street near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car drove off Interstate 4 and landed on its roof on Kaley Street, prompting police to close the interstate near downtown Orlando.
The crash was reported around 6 a.m. Monday on I-4 east, which was closed at Kaley Street. Two lanes were reopened about 30 minutes later. Eastbound on-ramps at Michigan Avenue were also reopened.
Orlando police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert patient.
“The vehicle appears to have left I-4, crashing down on Kaley,” News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve said earlier.
Orange Avenue can be used as an alternate route.
No other details about the crash have been released.
BREAKING: I-4 EB is closed at Kaley Street as police investigate a crash. One vehicle left the lanes of I-4 & came to rest on Kaley. At least one person has suffered serious injuries & was hospitalized. Drivers are asked to remain alert in the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/fiLsIebXyd— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 22, 2021
** MAJOR CRASH **— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) February 22, 2021
EB I-4 x Kaley Ave
- All lanes EB CLOSED
- Vehicle appears to have left I-4 crashing down on Kaley
- EXPECT MAJOR DELAYS #Orlando #Monday pic.twitter.com/wKaVBRdEiL