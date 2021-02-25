Settling the beef: Orlando attorney John Morgan dons meat sweats in Arby’s apology video

ORLANDO, Fla. – While he may take no prisoners in the courtroom, high-profile Orlando attorney and Florida’s so-called “pot daddy” John Morgan is making amends -- with Arby’s.

To settle the internet beef between him and the fast food chain, Morgan got decked out in matching meat sweats and filmed an apology video outside his vacation home in Maui.

The feud started a few weeks ago when Morgan posted one of his popular #Johnin60secs videos where he regularly muses on topics like getting recognized at the grocery store despite wearing a mask because he has “a head the size of a watermelon” or flashing his medical marijuana card instead of his driver’s licenses while trying to convince viewers that he’s legally allowed to be behind the wheel, despite what they may have heard in the rumor mill.

#JohnIn60secs: Arby's The thing about Arby's that I don't understand is how does it stay in business?!? There are certain places that I worry about how they stay in business... Who goes to Bojangles? Who goes to Krystal unless you're drunk at 3AM?!? #JohnIn60secs Posted by John Morgan on Monday, February 1, 2021

In the Arby’s video, Morgan said he was concerned for the restaurant.

“The thing about Arby’s that I don’t understand is: How does it stay in business? There are certain places that I haven’t been to in 10, 15, 20 (expletive) years. Like who goes to Bojangles? I drive by Bojangles, who’s there? I drive by Krystals, unless you’re drunk as (expletive) at three in the morning, who goes to Krystals? How do they stay in business? The one that I really worry about is Arby’s. I have not been into an Arby’s forever and ever and ever,” Morgan said.

He said he sees Arby’s locations all the time but never sees any customers. He said he personally hasn’t visited one in 25 or 30 years.

“How the (expletive) do they stay in business? I don’t know. I think it has to do with organized crime and perhaps money laundering, I don’t know,” Morgan concluded in the 56-second clip.

The video garnered nearly 4,000 comments on Facebook, including from Arby’s.

Arby's, I Apologize!! Arby's, I apologize! Your food is delicious!! Thank you for the meat sweatsuit! And Mr. Brown, I know you're the CEO, there's no #Arbys in Maui. I want franchise information. We want to say: We Have The Meats... #ForThePeople Posted by John Morgan on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

“Why the hate?” the eatery asked.

Morgan changed his tune in his most recent video, posted Wednesday.

With the beautiful Hawaiian scenery as the backdrop, Morgan served up an apology while wearing a 10-gallon Arby’s hat and a sweat suit decorated with sandwich slices. He even said he’d be interested in opening a franchise location in Maui.

“Several weeks ago I did a video about Arby’s and I was concerned that Arby’s never seem to have anybody in the parking lot, while at the same time, Chick-fil-A seemed like a vaccination destination. So guess what? Arby’s sent me this ‘We got the meat’ sweatsuit, this logo hat but more importantly, they had flown in a Jamocha Shake, Beef ‘n Cheddar (sandwich), curly fries from Honolulu -- we don’t have an Arby’s here in Maui. And I want to tell you all this: I haven’t been to Arby’s in a long, long, long time, but this stuff is flat out delicious,” a remorseful Morgan said.

He ended with a satirical new slogan for his Orlando law firm.

“We want to say: We got the meats, for the people,” he said.