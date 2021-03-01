Johnson & Johnson starts roll out of COVID-19 vaccine in US

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is being shipped out across the country.

Nearly 4 million doses are being distributed from the company’s center in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

Johnson & Johnson says they could arrive at sites as early as Tuesday morning.

The COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use authorization over the weekend.

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines already available, Johnson & Johnson’s version only requires one dose and doesn’t need to be kept in a freezer.

By the end of the month, the three companies have pledged to make a total of 240 million doses available for shipment.