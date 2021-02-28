It’s Launch Day! What you need to know about SpaceX’s Sunday launch

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The payload is the 17th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

It’s launch day!

SpaceX is on track to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center’s Pad 39A.

Here’s what you need to know for launch:

• Liftoff is scheduled for 8:37 p.m. Sunday.

• Approximately eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9 rocket’s first-stage booster will target an automatic landing on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

• As of Friday, forecasters predicted 80% go conditions at the launch pad for liftoff.

• This is the company’s 20th Starlink mission.

• If successful, the company will have boosted more than 1,200 of the satellites to low-Earth orbit.

• Starlink is SpaceX’s space-based internet service, which is in public beta testing for customers in the higher latitudes of North America. After a $499 equipment fee, the roughly 100 to 150 Megabits per second connection costs $99 a month.

