SpaceX plans to launch 2 batches of Starlink satellites this week

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The payload is the 17th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX plans to continue weekly launches of 60 Starlink satellites at a time with at least two planned for the coming week.

The private space company, and now growing internet provider, has not disclosed its next Falcon 9 launches but Federal Aviation Authority flight restrictions show several potential windows for two launches.

Pending approval from the 45th Space Wing, which oversees the eastern range, a SpaceX Falcon 9 will lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base Saturday night carrying more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

[RELATED COVERAGE: New internet option emerges as SpaceX expands Starlink service to more customers | SpaceX to launch NASA’s lunar Gateway on Falcon Heavy]

Ad

Up range, another Falcon 9 could liftoff in the early hours of Tuesday morning from Kennedy Space Center Launchpad 39A, also with about 60 Starlink satellites.

The launch from KSC was delayed several times last week. The company said in a tweet that it needed “additional inspections before flying one of our fleet-leading boosters.”

Combined, the launches will send the Starlink constellation above 1,000 orbiting the Earth. The Starlink constellation is part of CEO Elon Musk’s plan to create a space-based internet using a network of, eventually, 42,000 satellites. In the past several weeks, the company has expanded its Beta testing of the internet service to include more than 10,000 customers.

Potential customers can visit Starlink.com and request a $499 Starlink kit with a $99 per month service. The kit includes a Wi-Fi router and dish. However, it depends on where a customer lives as to when their kit and service will begin, according to SpaceX. For an address in Orlando, the estimate given is mid to late 2021.

Ad

Laura Forczyk, the owner of space consulting company Astralytical said outside of signing up more customers, the company must also prove to the Federal Communications Commission, which regulates broadband usage for satellites, it can perform, providing the services SpaceX says it will with the Starlink constellation.

“The FCC has granted SpaceX the ability to use the certain broadband that they’ve given them, if they have success with Starlink with a certain number of customers and a certain number of satellites launched over a certain period of time,” Forcyk told News 6.

SpaceX is attempting to succeed where other companies have failed. Musk said in a tweet this week Starlink could be the first.

“SpaceX needs to pass through a deep chasm of negative cash flow over the next year or so to make Starlink financially viable,” the CEO tweeted. “Every new satellite constellation in history has gone bankrupt. We hope to be the first that does not.”

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com space newsletter, sent every Wednesday afternoon.