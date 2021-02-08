How to follow along as UAE’s Mars orbiter arrives

This June 1, 2020, rendering provided by Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre shows the Hope probe. The U.S., China and the United Arab Emirates are sending spacecraft to Mars in quick succession beginning this week.(MBRSC via AP)

The United Arab Emirates hopes to join the small list of countries that have successfully sent a spacecraft to Mars this week as its Hope orbiter is set to arrive Tuesday.

This is a big step for a relatively new space program and young country with big ambitions. The UAE Amal, which means Hope in Arabic, probe launched in July on a Japanese rocket. After a seven-month journey, the most critical phase, orbital insertion, happens Tuesday.

Hope is designed to orbit Mars and study the Martian atmosphere using three scientific instruments on board the spacecraft. The plan for the spacecraft is to enter a high orbit between 13,500 by 27,000 miles high. From this vantage point, the spacecraft will observe the weather down on Mars.

According to the space agency, Hope will improve understanding of circulation and weather in the Martian lower and middle atmosphere.

The UAE Space Agency will host a livestream of the spacecraft’s arrival. Find the livestream website here. You can also see where the spacecraft is, how fast it’s traveling and more in this mission tracker. The space agency will also share updates on social media including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Updates are being provided in both English and Arabic.

Nearly half of the spacecraft’s fuel is spent to slow it down enough to capture Mars’ orbit. Hope’s thrusters will fire for about 30 minutes, putting the breaks on and slowing the spacecraft from over 75,185 mph to approximately 11,184 mph. During this time, mission managers won’t be able to do anything as this phase happens autonomously. If it can’t slow down, the spacecraft will burn up into the Martian atmosphere.

If the spacecraft successfully makes it into its orbit, the science instruments will need to be checked before observations can begin.

February is going to be a high-traffic month for Mars as three countries all have missions arriving.

NASA’s Perseverance Rover is also scheduled to arrive to the red planet Feb. 18. If all goes well Tuesday for UAE’s Hope probe, it will mark the nation’s first successful orbital insertion to Mars. Only the U.S., Russia and Europe are among the nation’s with successful Martian robotic missions. China’s space program also hopes to join those ranks this week with an orbiter and rover combo mission set to arrive Wednesday. Only about half of missions to Mars survive.