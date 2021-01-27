NASA prepares for Mars rover landing less than 1 month away

This illustration shows NASA’s Perseverance rover deploying a supersonic parachute from its aeroshell as it slows down before landing on Mars. Hundreds of critical events must execute perfectly and exactly on time for the rover to land safely on Feb. 18, 2021. (Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

NASA is preparing to land the Perseverance Rover, along with the first small helicopter, on the red planet next month.

Despite a mostly successful background landing robots on Mars, it’s still a daring operation and a lot is riding on the new robotic mission, which is carrying a new suite of science instruments, microphones and the ability to collect samples to be returned to Earth on a later mission.

Only about 40% of the missions ever sent to Mars have been successful, according to NASA. Perseverance will be the fifth rover that NASA has attempted to land on Mars.

The goal of NASA’s newest, most advanced rover yet is to seek out signs of previous life on the planet.

[TRENDING: Video shows officer slamming student | Man shoots at ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend 94 times | These men are paying $55M to go to space station]

Ad

The touchdown is slated to happen Feb. 18. After arrival, the wheeling robot will explore Jezero Crater, a large impact crater about 28 miles wide. Scientists say this crater was once a lake and it’s the best place to find clues of ancient microbial life.

The rover has a helicopter, named Ingenuity, strapped to its belly that will deploy shortly after a safe landing on the red planet.

Ahead of the landing, NASA is hosting a news conference with some Mars mission team members and NASA headquarter officials at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch live then at the top of this story or on NASA TV.

NASA associate administrator of the science mission directorate Thomas Zurbuchen and NASA director of the planetary science division Lori Glaze will be joined by four Mars rover team members to talk about the upcoming landing.

Matt Wallace, Mars 2020 deputy project manager, and Allen Chen, Mars 2020 entry, descent and landing lead, are both with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, where the rover was assembled and tested prior to launching from Florida.

Ad

Ken Farley, with Caltech, and Briony Horgan, of Purdue University, are both part of the Mars 2020 science team.

Check back for updates after the briefing.