Orange County Convention Center now vaccinating school, child care employees of all ages

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – All kindergarten through 12th grade educators and child care workers can now get vaccinated at the Orange County Convention Center, according to the county.

Under the expanded eligibility requirements, shots will now be available to educators regardless of their age.

“All pre-K through 12 educators, staff and childcare workers are now eligible to get a vaccine without an age requirement. More information from the Governor’s Executive Order is coming soon,” the county’s website read on Friday.

Under the previous criteria, shots were only available to anyone 65 and older, law enforcement officers who are 50 and older, firefighters 50 and older, K-12 school personnel 50 and older, health care workers and people who are “extremely vulnerable” with a signed form from a doctor, in line with the governor’s most recent executive orders related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Orange County officials said during a news conference on Thursday that the vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center had not been meeting its full capacity lately and has the resources to vaccinate more residents than they have been in recent days.

Federally operated vaccination sites and various store pharmacies in Florida also expanded their eligibility this week to include pre-school and day care workers and K-12 educators of all ages after President Joe Biden ordered that those people be vaccinated by the end of the month.

The vaccine site at the Orange County Convention Center has the resources to offer up to 3,000 shots per day and vaccinations are done by appointment only. Appointments can be made here.

