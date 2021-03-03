Florida releases eligibility form for ‘extremely vulnerable’ patients for COVID-19 vaccine

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health released the eligibility form physicians will fill out for “extremely vulnerable” patients to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

State officials said this form will be used across Florida starting on Wednesday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently issued an executive order to allow people under the age of 65 who are “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 to be eligible for the vaccine.

Prior to the form getting released on Tuesday night, many people were confused about what it meant to be “extremely vulnerable.”

More than 3 million people in Florida have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

President Joe Biden said there will be enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for every adult in the United States by the end of May.