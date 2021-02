Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Tyler McCoullough in Palm Bay on Christmas Eve, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police took into custody 23-year-old Toby Gamble and 17-year old Hunter Oswiecinski, who were both charged with 1st-degree premeditated murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

McCoullough, 33, was found shot multiple times in the area of Forest Knoll Drive and Tree Ridge Lane on Christmas Eve and later died at a hospital.