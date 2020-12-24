Man fatally shot on Christmas Eve in Palm Bay

A man was shot and killed in Palm Bay on Christmas Eve, according to the police department.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Palm Bay on Christmas Eve, according to the police department.

The Palm Bay Police Department said officers responded to the area of Forest Knoll Drive and Tree Ridge Lane after receiving reports of shots fired.

This area is just west of State Road 507 and a half-mile south of Palm Bay Road.

[TRENDING: When to expect storms on Christmas Eve | Residents over 65 will be next to get COVID-19 vaccine | Coldest Christmas in 25 years coming to Central Florida]

Police said officers found a man who had been shot multiple times and he was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Tyler McCoullough, 33.

Officers said they are searching for a suspect but they have not released a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline on 800-423-8477.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.