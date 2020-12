Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

The Tavares Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday in the back of a Winn Dixie at St. Clair Abrams Avenue and East Burleigh Boulevard.

Police said a 19-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot once in the back.

Police said the shooter is believed to be a Hispanic male in a dark vehicle.

Anyone with information on the believed shooter and his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Line (800-423-8477) or the Tavares Police Department.