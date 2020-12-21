Man injured after deputy-involved shooting in Orange County

A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an altercation with an Orange County deputy on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The injured man was shot in the leg and the deputy who opened fire is now on paid leave as the investigation continues, deputies said.

Investigators are reviewing body camera video trying to piece the whole thing together.

Sheriff John Mina said one of his deputies shot a man in his leg after a traffic stop. The man was driving a motorcycle and Mina said he had illegal tags.

“The individual with the motorcycle took off on foot ran back behind some apartment complexes,” Mina said.

Mina said the deputy who opened fire said the man he shot may have reached for a gun, but when asked if the man who was shot had a weapon or if he opened fire, Mina said he wasn’t sure as of now.

“We’re still trying to determine that at this point, exactly what led up to the shooting,” Mina said.

Keisha Davenport works nearby and saw the aftermath.

“That one blocked it and a few more just started coming down the street and they blocked all of that,” Davenport said. “It’s freaking me out because I live over there.”

Mina the deputy who opened fire has been on the OCSO force since September of 2017. The FDLE has now taken over the investigation.