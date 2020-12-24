Christmas Eve Timeline: Here’s when you can expect storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – The coldest air Central Florida has felt in almost three years will be ushered in by a strong cold front Christmas Eve. While the coldest of the air doesn’t settle in until Saturday morning, the chill will blast in late Christmas Eve.

A few stray showers will be possible ahead of the cold front Thursday, but most stay dry through the first half of the day. By dinner Christmas Eve, a line of thunderstorms will be approaching the I-75 corridor. A few storms could be strong with isolated damaging wind gusts the main threat. The best chance for a strong storm or two will be from 5 p.m. through 10 p.m.

The storms gradually push toward the I-4 corridor later Thursday evening.

The marginal severe threat exits the coast around 10 p.m. Scattered rain and storms will be possible through the predawn hours of Christmas Day.

Sunshine returns for all later Christmas morning, but it will be windy and very cold.