ICON Park levels up with new ‘In the Game’ experience

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park officially opened its new attraction, “In The Game,” to families visiting the entertainment complex Monday.

The new area is located inside The Wheelhouse at ICON Park, next-door to Madame Tussauds Orlando.

When guests step inside the large atrium, which is home to several popular attractions, the new gaming experience is not hard to miss.

Games of all sorts and sizes emerge from an open floorplan and welcome families for their enjoyment. “What we wanted to do here is bring something a little unique,” said George Smith, President of Family Entertainment Group, LLC.

“In The Game” takes up 7,000-square-feet of space and offers more than 45 cutting-edge games, a Boxblaster virtual reality experience, a mind-puzzling mirror maze, a space-themed escape room and a large prize wall.

Prize wall at In The Game at ICON Park (McReynolds)

The attraction is owned and operated by Family Entertainment Group, LLC. This is the company’s sixth location in the country and second location in Florida.

“In The Game” was developed with all ages in mind. This includes both families searching for spring break activities and couples looking for a great way to end a date night at ICON Park.

Mirror Maze at In The Game at ICON Park (McReynolds)

The new experience also expands the footprint of family entertainment that ICON Park is already bringing to both locals and tourists alike.

“We’re a great park that has a lot of fun offerings for children, and we have been since we opened,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, President and CEO of ICON Park. “It (In The Game) really compliments what else we have on our 20 acres.”

Along with dozens of arcade games, the attraction also features a space-themed escape room. “For most of these attractions, we have a third-party vendor come in and set it up, but the escape room we made ourselves, which is really cool,” said Randy Schneider, District Manager at Family Entertainment Group, LLC.

Inside the space themed Escape Room at In the Game at ICON Park (McReynolds)

Right next door to the escape room is the attraction’s next-generation mirror maze. The attraction features colorful lights, twists and turns with a unique scavenger hunt inside the mirrors.

Family Entertainment Group officials said they recently acquired Arcade City, a smaller arcade near the entrance to ICON Park’s Wheelhouse.

Arcade City now closed at ICON Park (McReynolds)

Along with that acquisition, they also recently took over ICON Park’s 7-D motion theater last fall. Officials described it as an X-D motion theater that will transport guests into an immersive 3-D video experience. The theater will feature a number of experiences including a new film coming soon.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials with both ICON Park and “In The Game” have a number of health and safety standards in place. “Extremely high emphasis on cleaning, masks and social distancing, that’s our priority number one: People’s health,” said Jaskiewicz.

The entertainment complex said they have hand sanitizing stations, cleaning wipes near games and a dedicated crew cleaning attractions constantly after use. “We’re trying to keep everything clean, and be visible about it,” said Smith.

Hand Sanitizer at In The Game at ICON Park (McReynolds)

“In The Game” is a free experience and guests only pay what they want to play.

ICON Park is located along International Drive in Orlando.

Click here to learn more about “In The Game” or here for more information about ICON Park.

