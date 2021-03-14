Universal Orlando reveals new bypass bridge, dinosaur statues near Velocicoaster

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando opened the gates Saturday to a new redesigned bypass bridge that connects the Lost Continent to Jurassic Park at Islands of Adventure.

The bridge has been closed for more than a year as Universal built its much anticipated new attraction, the Jurassic World: Velocicoaster.

Jurassic World: Velocicoaster seen from newly reopened bypass bridge (WKMG)

Fans began posting photos of the bypass bridge Saturday, as well as the new views it provides of the high-speed attraction that zips overhead.

Bypass bridge opens near Jurassic World: Velocicoaster (McReynolds)

Guests are also getting the chance to get an up-close look at two giant Velociraptor statues that are sitting on pedestals, just feet from the attraction‘s future entrance.

Just last month, fans of the coaster flocked to the new attraction as construction walls were brought down and new merchandise was rolled out in gift shops.

Universal has been testing the Velocicoaster on a more consistent basis.

Creators said the ride will feature a series of intense maneuvers including two pulse-pounding launches, one reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds. Riders will go airborne as they reach a 155 feet “top hat” element and spin through a 360-degree barrel roll.

The new coaster is scheduled to open this summer at Islands of Adventure.

