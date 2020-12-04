First Look: Universal shows ride vehicle for all new Jurassic World VelociCoaster

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando has hatched another detail about its anticipated high-speed roller coaster, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

Friday morning officials gave fans a glimpse at the ride vehicle that will send guests up to 70 miles per hour and more than 150 feet in the air. The coaster is lined in a sleek light blue and black color. Photos appear to show a scratch mark on the front end of the coaster and an Ingen and Jurassic Park logo on the sides.

Full Screen 1 / 3 Sneak Peek of the Jurassic World VelociCoaster Ride Vehicle

“Designed for speed and engineered for the hunt, the coaster’s revolutionary ride vehicle will send riders twisting and soaring across 4,700 feet of track as they encounter near-misses, launches, 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime and more – with just a lap bar restraint holding them in place” Universal said in a press release.

Just after midnight Friday Universal hinted about the new details on Twitter.

🦖🎢🥚🦖🎢🥚

🎢🥚🦖🎢🥚🦖

🥚🦖🎢🥚🦖🎢

🦖🎢🥚🦖🎢🥚

🎢🥚🦖🎢🥚🦖

🥚🦖🎢🥚🦖🎢 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 4, 2020

The theme park released a video which give excited theme park junkies a glimpse of the ride vehicle up-close as well as one of the high speed launches.

The theme park officially released the name and gave details about the new attraction in September.

Universal said the new ride will be Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster when it opens in 2021.