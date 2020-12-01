Universal gives details, opening date for Super Nintendo World

OSAKA, Japan – Universal Studios Japan has given fans of Super Nintendo a glimpse inside its highly themed and new immersive land. The land will feature Mario Kart and Yoshi-themed rides and attractions, restaurants and a number of shops.

The land was originally scheduled to open at the Osaka theme park in July, but Universal delayed the opening due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

It will now open to guests on Feb. 4, 2021, the same year as the Japan park’s 20th anniversary celebration.

On Monday, Universal’s creative team showed the first photos inside Bowser’s castle.

Inside Bowser's Castle at Universal Studios Japan (Universal Studios Japan)

Just like Mario in the popular video games, guests will enter and see stone walls, spiked fences and a large Bowser statue at the top of a grand staircase. The castle will be home to world’s first Mario Kart themed attraction, Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge.

Headset for Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge (Universal Studios Japan)

“Universal Creative has partnered with Nintendo to bring a real-life racing adventure to Universal Studios Japan with Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge! Guests will put on their headset, which takes them through the Mario Kart universe to experience never-ending excitement and thrills,” said Thomas Geraghty the senior director of innovation and the global executive producer for Mario Kart.

Full Screen 1 / 8 Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge

Guests will drive around on some iconic courses from the game and even throw shells as they compete against Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach.

Families can hop on board the other ride in the land, Yoshi’s Adventure.

Yoshi's Adventure (Universal Studios Japan)

Universal said guests will climb atop Yoshi’s back and follow Captain Toad as he searches for a forgotten treasure map. Guests will need to find three colored eggs that lead the way to the golden egg that Captain Toad was seeking. Universal called it a spectacular ride that will give families an overview of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Guests will immerse themselves in the Super Nintendo world even further by wearing a power-up band.

The innovative technology will help bring gameplay to life and allow guests to keep score. Officials said guests with a power-up band can also punch blocks, collect virtual coins and more to bring the experience of playing Super Mario games to the real world.

Power-Up Band Challenge at Super Nintendo World (Universal Studios Japan)

The bands are themed to different characters, so guests can select to wear one of their favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters.

A wearable wrist band called a Power Up Band will be used in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan (Universal Studios Japan)

Earlier this year, leaders with Comcast, Universal’s parent company, said a Super Nintendo World would be coming to Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando. Construction on the fourth theme park was suspended in April due to impacts felt by the coronavirus pandemic.