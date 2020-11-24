Snowcat Ridge, Florida’s first snow park, ‘misestimated’ amount of snow needed

ORLANDO, Fla – Just days after opening to Floridians, the state’s first snow park, Snowcat Ridge, said that it’s adjusting hours to focus on snow production.

The park, located near Dade City in Pasco County, allows guests to sled down a 60-feet tall snowy slope or build snowmen and castles inside a 10,000-square-foot arctic igloo snow dome.

“Since opening, we have had an overwhelming amount of interest and guests at the park to the extent that we misestimated the amount of snow production, which was required to allow the larger number of kids (and adults) to play in the snow inside the Arctic Igloo” officials said on Facebook.

The Arctic Igloo was closed for a short time after opening day to allow the facility to be filled with the right amount of snow. The park said to help alleviate the snow shortage problem inside the Arctic Igloo, it’s now limiting hours of the park to concentrate on snow production.

One week prior to opening, the park was dealt with its first setback after dealing with Tropical Storm Eta.

“We actually lost power to the facility and so we had to actually start from scratch at that point and regenerate and start blowing snow again ”said Benjamin Nagengast, CEO of Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park. “We actually lost all the snow, all the ice, all the frozen material.”

