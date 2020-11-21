Holiday celebrations arrive at SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas celebration is officially underway.

Guests can enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday season, experience new holiday shows, taste delicious holiday food and drinks and get up close to marine animals.

SeaWorld Orlando (WKMG-TV)

“Our newest thing we have this year is ice skating at Bayside Stadium. We’ve never done public ice skating before. So that is our big one this year” said Matt Ashman, production manager of entertainment.

For just $15, families can skate alongside the water of SeaWorld’s central lagoon throughout the day. Capacity is limited to encourage physical distancing and all guests must wear crew length socks and gloves. Additional charge covers the rental of ice skates, socks and gloves can also be purchased. Officials said on Christmas event days public ice skating will be open till about 3:30 p.m.

The theme park’s Nautilus Theater will present “It’s a Wonderful Night: A New Story to Tell.”

It’s a Wonderful Night: A New Story to Tell (WKMG-TV)

The show brings back fan-favorite Christmas carols with new surprises and lighthearted laughs that seem relevant with 2020. “It’s still the same music, it’s still the same song and dance that people love. It’s just told in a different way” said Ashman. The show is limited in capacity, spaced out every other row, and all guests are required to wear a face mask while inside.

The popular holiday spectacular, Winter Wonderland on Ice, is also returning this year to Bayside Stadium.

Skaters will take to the ice in a show-stopping, ice skating extravaganza that will feature a sea of sparkling trees and towering fountains dancing in the background.

Winter Wonderland on Ice (2009 SeaWorld Orlando)

From Dec. 10 through Dec. 18, SeaWorld will hold its first-ever Hanukkah celebration. Guests will be able to gather to view the traditional lighting of the menorah. SeaWorld will celebrate the festivities of Kwanzaa beginning Dec. 26. Officials said guests can enjoy a joyous time of reflection and celebration of African heritage with the nightly lighting of the kinara.

Holidays at Sesame Street Land at SeaWorld Orlando (WKMG-TV)

Visitors can also experience all the holiday celebrations at Sesame Street land. “Big Bird, Elmo, Grover and Rosita are all doing a show about the different holidays celebrated around the world at this time of year” Ashman described.

Happy Holidays from Sesame Street Land (SeaWorld Orlando)

Nestled along the park’s Bayside Pathway, the Christmas market is returning and featuring festive entertainment and delicious culinary delights from an all-new chef and mixologist. Guests will also encounter playful elves and a charming model train village.

Click here to see a the full list of holiday menu items.

Full Screen 1 / 9 Holiday food offerings at SeaWorld Orlando

Also returning for another year, guests can immerse themselves in the story of Rudolph the red-nosed Reindeer at Rudolph’s Christmas Town.

Holiday merchandise at SeaWorld Orlando (WKMG-TV)

Guests can stroll outdoors past life-size story book vignettes featuring the classic tale, and meet beloved characters including Rudolph and Bumble. This attraction has limited capacity to promote physical distancing.

SeaWorld Orlando holiday celebrations (WKMG-TV)

Over at the theme park’s Wild Arctic, guests will get the chance to take photos with Santa Claus. The famous north pole resident will be in the expansive family room. Visitors will have the opportunity to sit in Santa’s sleigh with Santa seated above and behind, separated by a plexiglass partition.

At nightfall, the Sea of Trees event comes to life. Over 75 trees scattered across SeaWorld’s lake dance together to holiday music. The entire dance circles around the lake’s 50 foot tall tree in the center.

Sea of Trees at SeaWorld Orlando (WKMG-TV)

The holiday celebration is free with park admission.

Guests must have a reservation to visit SeaWorld Orlando. Reservations can be made through SeaWorld’s website. Click here for more information and to make reservations for dining experiences.