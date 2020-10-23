Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays set for Nov. 27

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World officials said Thursday that the Taste of Epcot International Festival of the Holidays is set to begin Nov. 27. The popular event is bringing back delicious food, fun activities for the entire family and the chance to see some Disney characters in their best holiday attire.

During the two-month event, guests can sip and taste their way around the world at the Holiday kitchens spread out across World Showcase and World Showplace pavilion. Disney said that some of the holiday dishes available include: slow-roasted turkey, pork schnitzel and the beef bourguignon.

Taste of Epcot® International Festival of the Holidays begins Nov. 27 (Disney Parks Blog)

The holiday cookie stroll will also return this season. Guests can grab a festival passport and travel around World Showcase to purchase cookies in a number of locations. When a guests tries 5 delicious cookies, and receives a stamp for each, they will receive a complimentary peppermint Minnie cookie.

Taste of Epcot® International Festival of the Holidays - Holiday Cookie Stroll (Walt Disney World)

Made especially for the cookie stroll is a new ceramic cookie jar featuring Chip and Dale. It will be available for purchase, while supplies last.

Cookie Stroll Cookie Jar (Disney Parks Blog)

Also new this year is “Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition,” a festive scavenger hunt around World Showcase. Families can purchase an expedition map at Mouse Gear, Disney Traders or World Traveler at International Gateway and then look for hidden Olafs throughout the World Showcase pavilions. Once a family finds them all. they will receive a free gift.

Traveling through the theme park will be a number of Disney characters who will be dressed in holiday outfits. Disney said this includes Queen Anna and Elsa, Mickey Mouse and his pals and even Santa Claus.

Keep an eye out for Queen Anna and Elsa in the “Frozen Holiday Promenade” (Walt Disney World)

Entertainment during this year’s festival includes a number of musical performances at the America Gardens Theatre, Canada pavilion and World Showplace. The Candlelight Processional will not take place.

The holiday season across the rest of Walt Disney World Resort begins Nov. 6.

The festival will end Dec. 30.