Disney rolls out first barge for new ‘Harmonious’ show at EPCOT

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World imagineer Zach Riddley shared photos on his Instagram of progress for the upcoming Epcot nighttime show, Harmonious.
As promised during a November D23 discussion, the first of several barges was pushed out into the World Showcase lagoon to begin testing.
Disney officials said “Harmonious” is one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney Park. Earlier this year, Disney described the show as a beautifully crafted dreamscape of Disney music and images, reimagined by diverse cultural musicians and artists from around the world.
Each barge will house a number of show elements including custom-built LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, colorful lights, lasers, pyrotechnics and more. Disney began work on the barges in January in a backstage area of EPCOT’s World Showcase.
During the day, the barge fountains will be on and provide new energy to World Showcase Lagoon before the nighttime spectacular begins.
Disney was hoping to begin “Harmonious” this year, but the pandemic has put all nighttime spectaculars on hold for the time being.