Disney rolls out first barge for new ‘Harmonious’ show at EPCOT

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World imagineer Zach Riddley shared photos on his Instagram of progress for the upcoming Epcot nighttime show, Harmonious.

As promised during a November D23 discussion, the first of several barges was pushed out into the World Showcase lagoon to begin testing.

The first of five floating platforms to be part of “Harmonious,” the new nighttime spectacular coming to EPCOT, moves into position to begin testing of its onboard show equipment on the theme park’s World Showcase Lagoon, Dec. 11, 2020, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Walt Disney World)

Disney officials said “Harmonious” is one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney Park. Earlier this year, Disney described the show as a beautifully crafted dreamscape of Disney music and images, reimagined by diverse cultural musicians and artists from around the world.

The new “Harmonious” will debut at EPCOT as one of the largest nighttime spectacular ever created for a Disney park. It will celebrate how the music of Disney inspires people the world over, carrying them away harmoniously on a stream of familiar Disney tunes reinterpreted by a diverse group of artists from around the globe. (Walt Disney World)

Each barge will house a number of show elements including custom-built LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, colorful lights, lasers, pyrotechnics and more. Disney began work on the barges in January in a backstage area of EPCOT’s World Showcase.

This artist concept rendering shows how the floating platforms for “Harmonious” will feature daytime fountains. (Walt Disney World)

During the day, the barge fountains will be on and provide new energy to World Showcase Lagoon before the nighttime spectacular begins.

Disney was hoping to begin “Harmonious” this year, but the pandemic has put all nighttime spectaculars on hold for the time being.