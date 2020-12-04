Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes pair of Masai giraffe calves to savanna

ORLANDO, Fla – Disney’s Animal Kingdom has welcomed two new Masai giraffe calves to its popular Kilimanjaro Safari Savanna. New photos show the moments the two calves named Maple and Zella made their way out into the public view Thursday.

“Born just a couple of months ago, these two have spent a lot of time bonding backstage with their moms Mara and Willow, but this morning they joined the rest of the tower (family of giraffes) and were greeted by a few friendly neighbors, including zebra, wildebeest and springbok” said Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President, Disney’s Animals, Science & Environment, on his Instagram.

Full Screen 1 / 5 A pair of Masai giraffe calves born just a month apart at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park get a warm welcome as they join the herd on the savanna, Dec. 3, 2020, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Penning informed viewers that Maple was given her name because keepers noticed one of the spots on her skin resembled a maple leaf while Zella’s name means “beautiful girl, who knows the path,” in Slavic and African languages.

“These calves will start spending more time on the savanna in the coming days, so be on the lookout to see if you can spot them on your next safari adventure!” Penning said.