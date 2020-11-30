Holidays shine brighter at Magic Kingdom with pyrotechnic pixie dust

ORLANDO, Fla – Cinderella Castle at Disney’s Magic Kingdom is getting an extra burst of merriment this holiday season.

Guests visiting the park will now begin to see occasional bursts of pyrotechnic effects as the castle transforms through a series of holiday projections.

Those visiting will see projection designs including a whimsical Christmas sweater and a colorful polka dot gift box fit for Minnie Mouse.

These magical holiday pyrotechnics will occur throughout the night as part of the seasonal celebrations happening across Walt Disney World Resort.