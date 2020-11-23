Cinderella holiday castle merchandise coming for Disney annual passholders

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World annual passholders will soon have the opportunity to purchase merchandise that celebrates the holiday projections cascading onto Cinderella Castle.

Over the past couple of weeks, guests visiting the Magic Kingdom have had the opportunity to see the castle light up into a series of holiday designs including a whimsical Christmas sweater and a colorful polka dot gift box fit for Minnie Mouse. Disney said on its website the new passholder merchandise will include a selection of festive MagicBands, ornaments, raglan fleeces and more.

The merchandise will be available at the following locations starting Nov. 30:

Star Traders in Tomorrowland

Bonjour! Village Gifts in Fantasyland

Frontier Trading Post in Frontierland

Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar in Adventureland

The new merchandise will be eligible for a passholder discount at checkout and will be available through Dec. 30 while supplies last.