First look at the progress of new Walt Disney World Swan Reserve

ORLANDO, Fla – Officials with Walt Disney World’s Swan and Dolphin Resort are sharing new images from the top floor of their upcoming hotel, The Swan Reserve.

New photo shows views from the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve (Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin)

The 14-story tower is currently under construction just steps from Disney’s Fantasia gardens miniature golf course and Swan and Dolphin Resort. Once completed, officials said the 349 room hotel will offer breathtaking views of nearby theme parks like EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The location will also house 22,000 square feet of space, including the top floor, which will make it the perfect venue for weddings and gala events. Officials said the deluxe resort will offer its own signature restaurant and bar, lobby lounge, grab-and-go market, health club and pool. Officials said among the 349 rooms the hotel will have two presidential suites and 149 spacious suites, all with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Rendering of the top floor event space at Walt Disney World Swan Reserve (Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin)

The hotel construction can already be seen by drivers making their way down World Center Drive on Disney property.

The hotel is scheduled to open to guests in the summer of 2021.