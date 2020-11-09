‘From our family to yours:’ Stuffed Mickey tugs at your heartstrings in Disney Christmas advert

Keep the tissues handy, Disney has done it again.

The company packs all the holiday sentiment in its new Christmas advert that of course tugs at the heartstrings. Disney manages to tell decades of one family’s story in three minutes -- and of course, it stars the world’s most famous mouse.

The animated tale begins in 1940 with a little girl named Lola who was given a stuffed Mickey Mouse plushie as a Christmas gift. Fast forward to 2005 and Lola is a grandmother and even decades later, she still has her beloved stuffed Mickey.

She gifts the plush doll to her young granddaughter who plays with Disney’s iconic character. As the years go on, Mickey suffers some wear and tear, eventually losing a stuffed ear.

The granddaughter grows up and forgets about the broken toy. Lola, expressing sadness as she leaves the stuffed mouse on her coffee table.

If the solemn music and the discarded Mickey weren’t making you feel emotional already, Lola’s granddaughter revisits old family photos showing family milestones, including the first time Lola gifted her granddaughter the beloved toy and her graduation. It ends on a black and white photo of Lola as a little girl, caressing her favorite Christmas gift. Her granddaughter picks up the photo and realizes she’s hurt her grandmother’s feelings, choosing to fix Mickey’s ears.

[WATCH BELOW: 2020 Disney Christmas Advert]

Lola wakes up on Christmas day to annual holiday decorations that take her back to her childhood and her granddaughter’s Christmas gift -- a mended Mickey, almost as good as new.

If you’ve been listening carefully, you’ll hear the music pick up as Disney’s message “From our family to yours” ends with the advert. The song playing throughout the video is Love Is A Compass and was formally released Monday. Disney says its a charity single, with all proceeds going toward the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Additionally, the vintage Mickey Mouse toy in the advert is also available to purchase either at the Disney Store or via the online shop. All funds raised from the sale of the toy will be going towards the charity.