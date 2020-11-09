2 killed in crash on Econ Trail at Curry Ford Road in Orange County

ORLANDO, FLa. – Two people were killed and another was critically injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash that has closed a major intersection in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The double fatal wreck was reported South Econlockhatchee Trail at Curry Ford Road, just west of State Road 417.

The FHP said a driver and passenger in one car were taken to Florida Hospital East, where they were pronounced dead.

A victim in the other vehicle was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, the FHP said.

Econ Trail is closed in both directions.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.